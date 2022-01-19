GECOM still to address local gov’t elections preparations, electoral reforms

With six key positions yet to be addressed along with a work plan for the hosting of the constitutionally overdue Local Government Elections (LGE) and responding to the government’s amendments to the Representation of the People Act (RoPA), the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) spent most its meeting yesterday on secondary matters.
The procurement of a new biometric clock-in system for its Kingston, George-town headquarters dominated the discussion and left very little time to address the other matters, according to Commissioners Vincent Alexander and Sase Gunraj.