Five more COVID fatalities, 1083 new cases

A 23-year-old Region Four man is among five more COVID fatalities.

This is according to the Ministry of Health, which stated in a press release yesterday that the country’s deaths as a result of the novel coronavirus, increased to 1,101. Along with the five deaths some 1,083 new infections were recorded.

These new cases came after some 5,011 tests were done and as a result there are now 12,086 active cases, 18 of whom are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

The Ministry’s dashboard also showed that 361 persons have recovered from the virus.

Details on the latest fatalities follow: