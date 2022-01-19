PNCR expresses sympathy on passing of Yesu Persaud

The People’s National Congress Reform yesterday expressed its deepest sympathy at the passing on Monday of businessman Yesu Persaud.

“The death of Mr. Yesu Persaud at the age of 93 has robbed the country of the service of an astute businessman and philanthropist who served the business community in particular and the Guyanese community in general in various capacities including the Chair-manship in a number of business initiatives including Trust Com-pany (Guyana) Limited, Guyana Unit Trust, Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry, BEV Processors Inc., Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED), an institution that stimulates and finances entrepreneurs and small and micro businesses. He also held and served in many other positions too numerous to mention.

“The Party extends sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and friends at this time of their bereavement”, a release from the PNCR said.