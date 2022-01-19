CAL introducing pre-order meal service

From January 27, 2022, Carib-bean Airlines (CAL) will introduce a pre-order meal service, on certain routes, which will give customers more choice and an authentic taste of the Caribbean when they fly.

A release from CAL yesterday said that this new offering is part of the airline’s focus on enhancing the customer experience, which is the overarching theme of its 2022 campaign: “Reset Expectations”.

Customers can select from a range of meals and snacks at affordable prices, which can be bought at the time of booking their flights and up to 36 hours before the scheduled departure time. Passengers who buy Eco-nomy Flex fares can pre-order meals at no additional cost and Business Class meals remain inclusive.

Meals will be available for sale via the Caribbean Airlines website, mobile app, Reservations Sales and Service centre and travel agents from January 27, for flights from February 01.