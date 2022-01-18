Guyana News

Yesu Persaud was a true hero – AFC

Assistant General Manager, Human Resources, Moneeta Singh about to cut the ribbon to open the Diamond Institute of Management and Technology in 2005. Yesu Persaud is second from left.
By

The Alliance For Change yesterday extended sympathy to the family of the late Yesu Persaud and described him as a National Hero.

“Dr. Persaud was an outstanding man whose footprint can be found in every continent – embodied in the work and lives of the thousands who were fortunate to benefit from his generosity, mentoring, and the various programmes, causes and initiatives he championed such as in education and health services”, the party said..

It added: “Not many Guyanese can claim to possess the qualities and achievements of a man who we call a National Hero. Quiet, humble, confident and unassuming, Yesu Persaud was a true giant among men.

“The AFC salutes the passing of a true hero and once again calls on the government to formulate strict and transparent guidelines for the awarding of National Hero status on deserving sons as daughters such as Dr. Yesu Persaud”.