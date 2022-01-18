Icon in business, philanthropy has passed – APNU+AFC

The opposition APNU+AFC yesterday hailed the late businessman, Yesu Persaud as an icon in business and philanthropy

“Dr Persaud was a businessman who always distinguished himself with his successful business ventures and highly impactful civic and philanthropic works; he was celebrated for his outstanding contributions to business and philanthropy, in Guyana and abroad”, a statement from the grouping said.

It said that he has truly left his mark on the landscape of this country, and Guyanese will always remember him as an innovator and one that gave selflessly to his country.