GPHC lauds contribution of Yesu Persaud to clinical education

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has hailed the late Dr Yesu Persaud for his raising of US$1m to fund a Clinical Education Centre at the institution.

In a statement yesterday on Persaud’s passing, the GPHC said the Yesu Persaud Foundation collaborated with other agencies to assist in making Guyana a proud nation by equipping it with a brand-new facility with modern technology to promote clinical education.

“The entire executive and board members, doctors, nurses, clerks, labourers and other staff of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation join with all Guyanese to mourn the sad loss of Dr. Yesu Persaud, a man who had dedicated a lifetime of investment to help Guyana become a better place to live and Guyanese to enjoy a higher standard of living”, the statement said.