‘He led a life worthy of emulation’ – GMSA

The Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) says the late Dr Yesu Persaud “truly led a life worthy of emulation, one that will inspire many for generations to come”.

In a statement yesterday, the GMSA noted that Dr Persaud served as president of the GMSA, then known as the Guyana Manufacturers Association (GMA) in 1992 where he deployed his skills and experience and worked tirelessly for Guyanese manufacturers. It also noted that he was also one of the initial conceivers of a single Private Sector Commission that would represent and further the interests of the local private sector and function as the interface with the Government and international funding agencies.

His work for Private Sector development was instrumental and his contributions to the development of Guyanese society remain unparalleled, the GMSA said.

In his memory, it echoed some words that he had shared with the GMSA a few years ago: “Whatever you do must be done well or don’t do it at all” – this was his mantra. “I am my own person. I think I know what is good for the development of my country and I will pursue it to my end.”