Fire ravages two Laparkan bonds

A fire just before midnight on Sunday gutted two bonds controlled by Laparkan Shipping in the Guyana National Industrial Company compound on Lombard Street leaving millions of dollars of losses in cargo and infrastructural damage.

The fire started at approximately 11.30 pm and was first observed by a security guard who was making routine checks.

Vehicles on the wharf awaiting clearance were among the items damaged.

The fire service was summoned and immediately responded. Their efforts resulted in the blaze being contained and this morning fire-fighters remained on the scene conducting investigations.