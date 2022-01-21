Fire sprinklers should be made mandatory for business and commercial properties

Dear Editor,

Please permit me the opportunity to share my thoughts on fire protection systems. As we are aware, the fire completely destroyed the Laparkan bonds/warehouse. I am grateful that nobody was injured and the great job done by the Guyana Fire Department to extinguish the fire.

A Fire Sprinklers protection systems could have avoided all that destruction caused by the fire. The laws of the Guyana Fire Department and the Guyana Building Code requires Fire Sprinklers protection systems for bonds and steel frame structures. Why it is that building/business owners do not adhere to this most effective method of fire protection for the safety of their employees and property? Is it because the property is insured? Or the safety of the building occupants doesn’t matter, just to provide a service and not care about safety of the occupants?

The Fire Sprinklers Protection System should be mandatory for all commercial buildings, 3 stories and higher and for all bonds/warehouses. If the leaders of our country are moving Guyana forward as a developing nation, then please put laws in place that we must adhere to, and that our citizens and their property, business and good or products are safe and protected. I do hope that Laparkan and others will consider Fire Sprinklers protection system for the safety of their business and customers goods, products.

Sincerely,

Vishul Ishwaridin

Fire Sprinklers & Safety Equipment

