Isahak Basir served Guyana with honour and distinction

Dear Editor,

Born in Jacklow Pomeroon – Essequibo, Guyana, Isahak Basir (1935-2019) was a former Member of Parliament, a former Chairman of the National Congress of Local Democratic Organs, Vice-President of Rice Producers Association, Chairman of Guyana-Libya Agriculture Company, and former People’s Progressive Party Supervisor on the Essequibo Coast. Mr. Basir was a talented person that wore many hats. He can be seen as a teacher, journalist, poet, comedian, dancer, composer, philanthropist, Justice of the Peace, boat captain, engineer, social worker and dental technician by profession.

In 1976, Basir was awarded at the People’s Progressive Party Congress, a gold medal for Bravery by the late leader Dr. Cheddi Jagan. He was also given the second highest awarded in the Order of the Service of Guyana the C.C.H Crown of Honour. Basir was a great mentor and an example to the youths of Essequibo. He stressed the importance of Education and helped shape their career paths. He was a teacher of Islam, Christianity and Hinduism. As a politician by heart, he was a man of the people and for all occasions whether its funerals, weddings, graduations, religious functions, district or regional celebrations.

Mr. Basir devoted most of his life (60 years) to the People’s Progressive Party. He was a staunch supporter of the late Dr. Cheddi Jagan and his teachings. Basir’s home was the main venue for three decades to host meetings, conferences, film shows and other party activities on the Essequibo Coast. His home was used as a guest house to host Party members and visitors from Georgetown to Essequibo. He was a man of action, and demonstrated passionately in Parliament the need for democracy. Basir was a true son of the soil of Guyana. A stalwart with a warm and friendly personality; his wisdom, intellect, courage, vision and humour will be remembered by all those he encountered. He was admired by many and served his country with honour and distinction.

His favourite quotation was: Man’s dearest possession is life. It is given to him but once, and he must live It so as to feel no torturing regrets for wasted years, never knowing the burning shame of a mean and petty past, so live that, dying, he might say: all my life, all my strength were given to the finest cause in all the world – the fight for the liberation of Mankind. – Nikolai Ostrovsky.

Sincerely,

Andrieko Basir