Covid-19 deaths shows the virus to be relentless across all age groups

Dear Editor

While it was sad to learn today that four young Guyanese have recently lost their lives to COVID19, it was reassuring to hear the Honourable Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony remark: “We continue to monitor and try to decipher what is causing the deaths.” (https://dpi.gov.gy/15-children-died-of-covid-19-since-pandemic-began/?fbclid=IwAR1-SatDEYDvHN9UYGe3gjheAXq16ovBHioumRZ4AsIJghxeUu7xmhI1-RY). As we await a thorough investigation by Dr. Anthony the deaths of these very young Guyanese are a vivid reminder that the virus is relentless. As the chart below shows, in the last 50 deaths, 41 of which occurred this month, almost all age groups have had at least one death.

Enlarging the picture, the graph below shows all 1096 deaths so far. The 60-69 age group has been impacted the most. And, all age groups have been impacted.

And, diving into the numbers some more, as the chart below shows, those 65-69 have had the most deaths.

Given the relentlessness of the virus across all age groups and the proven effectiveness of booster shots it is surprising, some would say maddening, that the booster shot uptake is so low. Booster shots have proven to be a literal life saver, reduce the severe effects of the virus, and mitigate against the spread of the virus. It matters not which vaccine is used as a booster shot; research has shown that they are all very effective (https://www.forbes.com/sites/brucelee/2021/12/08/which-covid-19-booster-should-you-get-should-you-mix-and-match-coronavirus-vaccines/). As of July 15, 2021 126,620 persons were fully vaccinated. More than six months later, as of today, Monday, January 17, 2022, 27,256 Guyanese have gotten their booster shots. That is less than 22% of those eligible. Guyanese can do better. If you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated. If you are vaccinated, become fully vaccinated by getting your second jab. If you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shots when you become eligible. We have the tools to save precious lives— old and young, during this pandemic. Do we have the will, and the discipline?

Sincerely,

Ellis Dee