Dear Editor,

Thank you for the opportunity to publish this missive in your publication. Already lots of words of appreciation, admiration and sympathy are extended to a legend Dr. Yesu Persaud. This icon is a friend, neighbour and a community conscious individual who has captured the admiration of this entire nation. Dr. Yesu Persaud has played an integral role in his company’s evolution and growth in the last five decades. He has also played a pivotal role in the fight for democracy during those dark days of rigged elections. He was an outspoken advocate and didn’t mince words to express his criticisms against the political class.

Dr. Yesu Persaud was arguably one of the most knowledgeable and experienced corporate executives in Guyana and probably beyond. He was passionate about his work and always concerned about the wellbeing of people. This generous business executive has tremendous depth of knowledge of the way the market works. His leadership style was always impressive and candid, even though he had aged he was the hardest worker in the room.

Dr. Yesu Persaud had many strengths. The one that I admired the most is to make you step out of your comfort zone and take on new challenges. This gem would be widely missed and fondly remembered. My family and I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Dr. Yesu Persaud’s family members. May God – Almighty reward him for his outstanding effort in serving Guyana and humanity at large. With utmost respect, deepest sympathy and regrets.

Sincerely,

Nazar Mohamed

Businessman