Yesu Persaud played central role in formation of key Caribbean-Europe forum

Dear Editor,

The Caribbean Council and I have learnt with great sadness of the passing of Dr Yesu Persaud.

Yesu dedicated much of his life to creating an environment in which business might genuinely support national, regional, and individual aspiration. Apart from having chair-ed or served on the boards of the Caribbean Association of Industry and Commerce, the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers Association, and Washington-based Caribbean Central American Action, Dr Persaud played a central role in the creation and establishment of the Caribbean Council (initially known as the Caribbean Council for Europe). When first approached, he immediately recognised the need for the region’s private sector to have its voice better heard in Europe to ensure that the removal of preferences did not destroy Caribbean economies and livelihoods.

He became its first Chair and as such was deeply involved with others in the creation of a series of Europe-Caribbean conferences held across the 1990s that led to transitional and then new trade arrangements for sugar, rum, rice, bananas, and other commodities. Organised by the Caribbean Council, these events brought Caribbean and EU leaders together for the first time with business leaders from both sides of the Atlantic to consider the potential impact of the end of preference. In his own inimitable style, he was able with conviction to explain what in human terms and commercially the effect would be of the changes being proposed, helping win friends and changing minds. Even after he stepped back, Yesu remained hugely supportive of Caribbean Council initiatives often calling just to enquire about progress and to ask how staff members were. He will be deeply missed for his wisdom, advice, and kindness by all who had the privilege to have worked with him.

Yours faithfully,

David Jessop

Former Executive Director of

the Caribbean Council