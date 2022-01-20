Dr. Yesu Persaud gave solidarity to CCWU

Dear Editor,

A Veteran and Business Stalwart died on January 16, 2022. The Clerical & Commercial Workers’ Union (CCWU) on behalf of Executives and Members wish to extend our deepest condolences to grieving relatives and friends of Dr Yesu Persaud who gave solidarity to the Clerical & Commercial Workers’ Union in 1962 and as a result, the union was able to gain recognition at some major firms such as Sandbach Parker and the Booker Conglomerate for many years. A great friendship and brotherhood were established among Dr. Yesu Persaud, the late Gordon Todd and the late George De Peana.

His passing is also a great loss to our beloved country, Guyana, as he served at all levels with distinctions. He was a stalwart in the pioneering for a better Guyana and political reconciliation for the citizens of our country. At the end of life, what matters is not what we brought, but what we built; not what we got, but what we shared; not our competence, but our character; and not our success, but our significance.

May his soul rest in peace!

Sincerely,

Sherwood Clarke

General President

Clerical & Commercial Workers’

Union