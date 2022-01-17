PSC says `deeply saddened’ at passing of Yesu Persaud

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) today said that it is deeply saddened and shaken at the passing of its Founding Chairman, Dr. Yesu Persaud.

In its statement, the PSC said that the late Dr. Persaud was the architect of the rebirth of the private sector after decades of state control and state monopoly of business in Guyana.

“The business community will forever be grateful for the astute and wise leadership he provided in the early days during the return of democracy to Guyana and particularly his role in the birth of the Private Sector Commission.

“Dr. Persaud’s role in the restoration of democracy in Guyana in 1992 is legendary. His forging of the Philosophy of Private Public Partnership became the foundation and principle of the PSC and will forever be etched in our own relationship with Government”.

The PSC said it remembers him for standing firm in his beliefs and always playing his part with dignity.

Persaud passed away this morning at the age of 93.