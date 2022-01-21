Yesu Persaud deserves all accolades but not from the Private Sector Commission

Dear Editor,

I note that the Private Sector Commission was out in full force with a day of remembrance and book signing for Mr. Yesu Persaud. It goes without saying that Mr. Persaud deserves all accolades and encomiums that come his way – but from the Private Sector Commission? These are the people who stood silently by when this nation’s doyen of businessmen was verbally humiliated, embarrassed and ridiculed and told to go back to tax classes because he was brave enough to question a divestment which at the time was legally flawed. These same lackeys have crawled out of the woodwork to get some relevance by attaching their names to the great man. But Mr. Yesu Persaud was not the only one. When Mike Correia was also attacked for speaking out, the PSC crawled away with its tail between its legs. The death of Mr. Yesu Persaud should galvanize a professional and independent Private Sector and we should have some new faces, not the same faces being recycled over and over.

Sincerely,

Name and Address Provided