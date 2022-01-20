Book of Condolence opened for Yesu Persaud

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) on January 18, 2022, opened a Book of Condolence in memory of the late business icon, Dr. Yesu Persaud at its Waterloo Street Secretariat.

A release yesterday from the PSC said that President Irfaan Ali was among scores of private sector executives, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and others who signed the book.

The release said that the PSC will be hosting a “Night of Reflection” today via Zoom in his honour. The event is slated for 17:30 hours to 20:00 hours and will be broadcast live via the Private Sector Commission’s Facebook page - “The Private Sector Commission – Guyana Limited”.