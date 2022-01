Guyana Fire Service (GFS) investigators have concluded that the fire which destroyed two Laparkan Shipping storage bonds on Lombard Street, Georgetown on Sunday was an act of arson.

“The cause is malicious setting by person or persons unknown,” Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham yesterday confirmed.

Wickham told Stabroek News that ranks from the fire department recently completed the investigation and the matter was handed over to the police for further investigation.