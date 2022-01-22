GNIC claims no ‘conclusive evidence’ of arson in Laparkan fire

Although the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) probe has concluded that the blaze that destroyed two Laparkan Shipping storage bonds on Lombard Street, Georgetown was an act of arson, the Guyana National Industrial Corporation (GNIC) yesterday said that at no point during a joint review of surveillance footage was there any “conclusive evidence” to support the claim.

The company yesterday made this disclosure in a statement issued to provide “clarity” after what it described as “misleading” and “inaccurate” reports published by some media houses.

Fire Chief (ag) Gregory Wickham on Thursday told Stabroek News that GFS investigators concluded that the fire, which started just before midnight on Sunday, was an act of arson. “The cause is malicious setting by person or persons unknown,” Wickham confirmed.