COVID claimed 161 lives in September

September, 2021 was the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic with over 160 fatalities being recorded.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced that three more deaths were recorded, thus in-creasing the country’s total fatalities to 786. These three deaths increased the total recorded for the month to 161. None of the three was vaccinated.

With the 189 new cases recorded, the total number reported for the month has increased to 6,279 thus making September, 2021 the month with the highest recorded infections since the initial outbreak in March 2020. For the same month last year significantly lower deaths and infections were reported with 1,588 infections and 38 deaths.