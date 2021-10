Electrician, 19, shot dead in chain robbery -had been on his way to work

A 19-year-old electrician died yesterday morning shortly after he was shot and robbed of a gold chain after leaving his Festival City, Georgetown home.

Dead is Joshua Denny called ‘Lion’ of Lot 2109 Nutmeg Street, Festival City, North Ruimveldt.

Denny was shot twice, including in his chest, during the robbery which took place around 6.30 am on Mittelholzer Street, Festival City.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) where he died during emergency surgery.