Suspects in electrician’s murder killed in police shootout -accused was recently released from prison after serving time for robberies

The police shot and killed the two suspects in the robbery and murder of 19-year-old Joshua Denny on Saturday evening.

The suspects were identified as Quacy Jupiter, called ‘Ding Dong,’ and David Smith called ‘Berlin.’ Jupiter was recently released from prison after serving time for armed robbery.

Police Force spokesman Mark Ramotar last night said the men were shot and killed by ranks who were on a stakeout.

In a brief statement, he said that ranks were acting on intelligence received. The information fed to the ranks indicated that the suspects were in the UG/Cummings Lodge area.