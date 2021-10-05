Delivery man says was robbed by suspects in killing of electrician

David Smith and Quacy Jupiter, the two murder suspects who were shot and killed by the police on Saturday, October 2nd had reportedly beaten and robbed a delivery man on Monday, September 27th, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum said.

Stabroek News was informed that the victim, Aaron Wong, 40 of D’Urban Street, Lodge was robbed around 7.30 pm in Campbellville.

During the robbery, Wong was beaten and robbed of $25,000 cash, a Samsung cellular phone valued $28,000 and his motorcycle, CK 8784 valued $200,000.