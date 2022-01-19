No discharge certificates needed for persons in home isolation – Anthony

The Ministry of Health will no longer be issuing discharge certificates for persons who were on home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and PCR tests will now be used only for a small category of persons.

This was revealed by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony during his daily COVID-19 update yesterday where he stated that once persons have completed their prescribed isolation period, there would be no need to have a discharge certificate to return to work.

“As of today we will stop issuing those discharge certificates, so once you have completed your home isolation you can go back to work, there is no need for you to take a discharge certificate,” he said. To this end the minister noted that no public sector agency requires a discharge certificate for employees to return to work and if private sector entities require the certificate, the ministry would not be able to provide one.