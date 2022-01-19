Box office opens for historic Betway series to be attended by fully vaccinated fans only

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Fully vaccinated fans were from yesterday able to purchase tickets for the first series to be played here since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with Kensington Oval operating at only 50 per cent capacity for the five-match Betway T20 International (T20I) Series between West Indies and England.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the opening of the box office at Kensington Oval for the inaugural series which will feature two consecutive weekends of back-to-back T20Is starting Saturday and concluding January 30.

CWI said it has been working with the Barbados Government, the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and Kensington Oval to provide the safest venue possible.

“We are excited to open the box office today for this historic Betway T20I Series. A huge collaborative effort has allowed for fully vaccinated fans to see these five matches in a safe environment,” said CWI Commercial Director Dominic Warne said. “We encourage all fans to carefully follow the COVID-19 protocols at the venue to enjoy thrilling T20I cricket between two exciting teams.”

CWI said there is limited availability of seats available with a high chance that tickets will be sold out before the day of each game because the venue is operating at limited capacity as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Fully vaccinated fans will be able to sit with their family or travel groups, while marshals and stewards ensure social distancing between groups of fans. Fans must also wear face masks at all times other than when eating and drinking.

“A range of ticket prices allows for different viewing locations and budgets,” Warne said.

Ticket prices range from US$40 to US$80 for any of the seated stands, and Caribbean fans are entitled to a 50 per cent discount on all tickets except the Banks Party Stand, as they present their local/national ID. A special ticket price of US$75 is available for the Banks Party Stand, and in addition to being fully vaccinated, fans must also present a negative rapid antigen test, administered by one of the Barbados governments approved list of testers/testing locations, taken no more than 48 hours ahead of each match day.

The matches in the series are scheduled for January 22, 23, 26, 29 and 30.

Play begins on each day at 4 p.m. local time.