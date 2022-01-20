Berbice Cricket Board and Foster are showing up WI lack of leadership

Dear Editor,

I write in commendation of the President of the Berbice Cricket, Mr. Hilbert Foster. Under his leadership, the Berbice Cricket Board (B.C.B), has risen to standards that make the Guyana Cricket Board and even the West Indies Cricket Board look woefully lacking in both leadership and vision. Thank you, Mr. Foster, for all that you have done and are doing. What is most outstanding and exemplary is that he has extended his interest and largesse beyond the cricket ground, when he is assisting in the education of the youths and help toward the betterment of the entire Berbice community. (BCB/ RHTYSC/Vitality Inc., hands over home to Ruthel Henry – Kaieteur News (kaieteurnewsonline.com)

Investing in the education of our youths will make them empowered cricketers. I pray that he instils in them the need for fitness. Having Sir Curtly Ambrose come is a great move. Reading about the recent fitness fiasco with some of our cricketers, and looking at what Virat Kohli has influenced fitness wise with his own team mates, there is utmost need to instill the discipline of fitness into our players. The West Indies Cricket team under the direction of Dennis Waight, was the fittest of teams in International Cricket and this in the days when fitness was not even fashionable! Who can forget the days when the W.I. used to annihilate all the other teams? Maybe Mr. Foster can bring Mr. Waight for a fitness camp sometime in the near future too.

Words are not enough to commend Mr. Hilbert Foster, a giant of a leader. I also wish to commend all those who have given and continues to extend financial assistance to the BCB/Mr. Foster, as without their support, many of these projects will not be achieved. I pray that Mr. Foster and his team continue their tremendous work. There is hope that, at least from Berbice, cricket has a bright future.

Sincerely,

N. Sahadeo