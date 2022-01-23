Reduce those Covid-19 breeding grounds in a crowded GRA by de-centralizing its operations

Dear Editor,

Citizens from all over Guyana are suffering to getting a simple license. During these times where COVID is still rampant and crime is up exponentially, having to travel to Georgetown is a truly dangerous endeavour. If the government wanted to truly help its people they would ensure that all regions have a working GRA that provides all the services that Georgetown provides, so that no one has to go on an adventure for a simple license. Funds are not easy to come by as goods are scarce, and cash flow is quite slow, and the government doesn’t seem to care. The amount of money and effort it takes for some to travel to Georgetown from other regions is not doable and the URP has received multiple complaints of this issue from Corentyne and Essequibo Coast. Another issue is Covid-19, the government has enforced so many social distancing and curfews, but yet create a breeding ground for Covid in a crowded GRA.

Just imagine the crowd that this creates, Guyanese travelling from all regions, crowded up on transportation only to reach a crowded Georgetown and an even more packed GRA. There is a simple solution to all of this, allow all regional GRAs to operate the same as Georgetown. We have received reports of lack of social distancing, crowded tents, and a packed GRA building, how can the government claim to care about its people with that being the scene. The minister ought to be smart, so we the URP, refuse to believe that he has not thought of such a solution. Could it be that he doesn’t care about the Guyanese people? Our poor communities have stated that they don’t have faith in our government to help them in their struggles, such as cost of living, food, and other simple services, simply because no one will be getting a drawback from doing so. Is that really the reason why there has not been much attention on this issue? Is the goal to eventually create a large economic disparity between our citizens, or as they say, ‘the rich shall get richer and the poor shall get poorer?’ Will they only continue to build massive infrastructures, houses, schools, roads, bridges, material projects, etc. that give huge drawbacks?

Will our ministers continue to show that they do not care for our poor people? Their salary exceeds a million a month plus perks and their job is to deal with these issues of the public. We pay taxes, and the government exists because of us, regardless of poor or rich. If it was any other employee in any other industry doing such a job, they would be fired. The people of Guyana deserve to renew their licences and not worry about all of the dangers that a trip to Georgetown could cause. The URP appeals to the government to show some empathy and concern for the public who are in far-flung locations. Please decentralize services like getting licences, passports, and permits to reduce consumer costs and the risk of Covid.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bandhu

URP