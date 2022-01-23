Letters to the Editor

What is the ‘foreign secretary’ waiting for?

By

Dear Editor,

The present administration in Guyana has been in power for almost two years, but they are still to makes diplomatic changes to the major capitals of the world. A case in point: the previous APNU administration’s appointee in Havana is still in the position. As I recall, this individual was a chief architect of the Slo-Fyah, Mo-Fyah directed at Mrs. Janet Jagan and the PPP in 1997. Does anyone expect this individual to be loyal to the PPP? A leopard cannot change its spots! Why diplomatic posting changes is not a priority for this government? What is the “Foreign Secretary” waiting for?

Sincerely,

Rahman Mohammed