Dear Editor,
The present administration in Guyana has been in power for almost two years, but they are still to makes diplomatic changes to the major capitals of the world. A case in point: the previous APNU administration’s appointee in Havana is still in the position. As I recall, this individual was a chief architect of the Slo-Fyah, Mo-Fyah directed at Mrs. Janet Jagan and the PPP in 1997. Does anyone expect this individual to be loyal to the PPP? A leopard cannot change its spots! Why diplomatic posting changes is not a priority for this government? What is the “Foreign Secretary” waiting for?
Sincerely,
Rahman Mohammed