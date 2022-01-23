2022 promises hope as theatre school reopens

The National School of Theatre Arts and Drama (NSTAD) opens its doors this week for the new academic year, offering training in the creative arts in a range of disciplines to another group of students and interested practitioners. There are courses in drama, theatre techniques, acting, performance, stage-craft, directing, among other areas. There are also new offerings in animation and film, as well as training for drama teachers, to add to the recently introduced programme in creative writing, including poetry and fiction.

All told, it is an exciting range of subjects, and should deeply engage those who enrol. Recent results have shown rewarding possibilities, and there is a very significant graduating class of 2021 to be presented at the upcoming Institute of Creative Arts (ICA) Convocation.