Women who suffer miscarriages need understanding, not platitudes

“Sometimes I think about them every day. Like how they would look now and, you know, how they would behave and I does cry up to now, by myself in the night I would just cry sometimes.”

These are the words of a mother who lost her twin babies more than three years ago. She never sought professional help to deal with the loss of her children and has just been pushing through life ever since.

“You know you hear things happening, people losing them baby and they just have to go on living. Me two children was full term. I feel them move on the same day and that was the due day and now looking back it is like everything is a dream,” she said of the experience.