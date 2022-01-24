Dear Editor,

I was reading the Bolsonaro persona non grata in Guyana letter published in the January 21st edition of SN, when I stumbled upon this figure: “Brazil’s Indigenous population, which makes up 36.2% of Brazil’s population,” which would be quite a figure!

It must have been taken, wrongly, from this text: “Brazil’s Indigenous population stands at 896,900 individuals, 36.2% of whom live in urban areas” from https://www.iwgia.org › brazil

Regards,

Pierre Gaté

Representative of the French Embassy branch in Georgetown