President meets team from big US construction firm

President Irfaan Ali yesterday met with United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch and a team of
executives from Bechtel, a huge American engineering, procurement, construction, and project management company.
The meeting occurred at the Office of the President.
The visiting team included the company’s President of Regions and Corporate Affairs, Stuart Jones and Head of Corporate Business Development, Paul Gibbs, a release from the Office of the President said.
Prior to yesterday’s meeting, President Ali, Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, had met the team in November to discuss possible projects, the release added.