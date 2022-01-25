Mottley announces new-look Cabinet

(Barbados Nation) Prime Minister Mia Amor Motley yesterday announced her new Cabinet that featured shifts and new faces.

Santia Bradshaw will be Deputy Prime Minister with coordinating responsibility for infrastructure. She will also be Minister of Transport, Works and Water Resources and Leader of Government Business in the House.

In addition to announcement of ministers, Mottley made a proposal which will require a constitutional amendment to allow an 18-year-old, Khalil Kothdiwala to serve as a senator, if it is accepted.

With regard to other ministries, Dale Marshall will be Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs. He will also be senior minister coordinating for governance.

Marshall was sworn in on Thursday, along with Mottley, following the Barbados Labour Party 30-0 sweep of the General Election last Wednesday,

The Most Honourable Jerome Walcott will be Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Senior Minister coordinating for all social and environmental matters.

Ian Gooding-Edghill will take over the reins of the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Kerrie Symmonds’ duties will include Senior Minister coordinating the productive sectors. He will also head the Ministry of Energy and Business Development.

Lisa Cummins is retaining the portfolio of Tourism and International Business but will also assume responsibility for The Port of Bridgetown. Cummins was also named as Leader of Government Business in The Senate.

Kay McConney assumes responsibility for Education, Technological and Vocational Training, which was previously held by Bradshaw; while Dwight Sutherlans will take over the Ministry of Housing and Lands.

Kirk Humphrey was shifted to the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, while Adrian Forde has responsibility for The Environment and National Beautification. This will include the Blue and Green Economy, with the exception of the Bridgetown Port.

First-timer Davidson Ishmael will head the Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, while Ryan Straughn will remain in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs.

Shantal Munroe-Knight, who previously headed the Barbados Medicinal Cannabis Licensing Authority, will assume duties as a Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Also in the office of the PM, Sandra Husbands is Minister of State, straddling both the Ministry of Foreign Trade and The Ministry of business Development.

Dr Sonia Browne was named as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness with responsibility for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Non Communicable Diseases.

Another first time Parliamentarian Dr Romel Springer, who successfully contested the General Election in St Andrew, will have responsibility for water resources as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources. He was previously attached to the Ministry of Education.

Corey Lane, a first-time candidate with a background in social work who won in The City, will assume the position of parliamentary secretary in the Minsitry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, headed by Humhrey. Arthur Holder retains the position of Speaer of the House with Neil Rowe as his deputy.

Peter Phillips has been nominated as the Chairman of Committees.

In another ground-breaking move, Mottley announced that Jonathan Reid will asuume duties as Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Absent from the new cabinet are Dr William Duguid, Marsha Caddle and Cynthia Forde. Duguid formerly held the Ministry of Housing, Lands and Maintenance; Caddle was Minister in The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Investment and Forde headed the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs.