Saddened at death of Derek Phang

Dear Editor,

I was very saddened at the death of Derek Phang — in Trinidad at the age of 90.

He was in the 1950s and 1960s one of Guyana’s best tennis players, a great volleyer, very quick and agile. I remember him so well. He was my rival on the courts, partner in so many tournaments – I remember we were together on the Guyana team that won the Brandon Trophy in 1957 — and long-time friend. He was full of the love of life and a wonderful zest.

In my last conversation with him in November — he was in a nursing home in Trinidad — we talked of old times and he remembered well and we had some laughs. His last words to me were: “Man, Ian, those were wonderful times. Thank you. You know, I feel there is something slipping in my mind. Fast, man — I don’t think I could make it past this year. Thank you, man. Tears are in my eyes.” Tears were also in my eyes.

Condolences to Derek’s family. He was one of the nation’s greatest sportsmen in his time.

Yours sincerely,

Ian McDonald