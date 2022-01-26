Shameful that Norton being denied post of Opposition Leader

Dear Editor,

Go out and ask 99.9% of our supporters that voted to put the coalition in office in 2015 who would they like to be the Leader of the Opposition tonight and they will tell you Aubrey C Norton.

Go out and ask our supporters and members if Joe Harmon and David Granger should exit any key leadership position in the party and coalition and if 15% says no, I shall resign from activism permanently.

When I hear the hypocritical meandering of a certain non-political leader who hated Norton long before he was even called to enter the leadership race, I feel sickened. How can Norton fracture and divide an already demoralised PNC that was so fractured and weakened after the PPP bullied their way into government and caused the members and supporters to rise up and demand PNC elections and sent Norton into a historic landslide victory? A victory that spoke resoundingly to the people’s no confidence in those who wanted to hog leadership while offering no leadership after the PPP began to disrespect opposition MPs, Black professionals and our supporters.

How can a leader who claims to care about the ordinary man stand up today and ignore the cry of those ordinary men and women who have sacrificed to see Norton lead them into the next elections? Who has weakened the PNC and the coalition? Why was Norton brought out of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition working under the Leader and elected to the position of party leader and now being called upon to lead the opposition? Norton shouldn’t be the one to unite them. They should unite around him and alleviate the disgrace they brought on the coalition government, the PNC and the opposition coalition.

The non-political leader cannot flip the script with the intention of pushing a public narrative to satisfy his agenda of deception. He must not believe he can create the narrative that would set the bar to decide how Norton should act to arrive at his success or failure. Let us go to the people and ask them who they want to be Leader of the Opposition and if they choose Harmon over Norton I shall eat my hat and permanently exit political activism.

Let me say to that spiteful, vindictive and malicious non-political leader that his public utterances have exposed him as an enemy of democracy and the will of the people who are crying for a better day.

Yours faithfully,

Norman Browne

Political activist