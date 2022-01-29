PhotosPro Chancellor’s Award presented to Best UG Law studentBy Stabroek News January 29, 2022 Pro Chancellor’s Award presented to Best UG Law student: Minister of Education Priya Manickchand on Friday afternoon presented the Pro Chancellor’s Award to Rea Cilicia Harris, the University of Guyana’s best graduating Law student for 2021. In a statement, the ministry said award was presented at a simple ceremony at the Minister’s 26 Brickdam Office. It noted that the 21-year-old began her academic journey at the university in 2019 and will be graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Law with a 3.8 GPA. She is currently enrolled at the Hugh Wooding Law School, where she is reading for her Legal Education Certificate. Manickchand, the statement said, congratulated Harris on her achievements and encouraged her to continue striving for excellence. (Ministry of Education photo)Comments
