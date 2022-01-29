Designing from age nine, Debbie Sammy is now a force to be reckoned with

Sandra Debbie Sammy has been designing for 22 years now, though much of her work landed on the local and international runways as that of well-known designers.

Debbie worked as a seamstress for many of the designers, but soon her work was recognised to be exceptional and sometimes coming up with the designs was left up to her. While some people could tell whether a particular piece was done by the announced designer or someone else, not many picked up on the details. Designing however, was not new to Debbie as she had been coming up with her own designs and making them by the age of nine.

The designer who hails from Madewini, East Bank Demerara explained that she is one of eight siblings but by the time she was nine years old, there were six of them. Not the eldest, she had to wear hand-me-downs. By the time an outfit was passed to her, it did not fit as it had fitted her older sister. Debbie was taller and bigger in size. Even at the age of nine she had an eye for fashion and knew then that that was not how she wanted her clothes to fit nor was it her style.