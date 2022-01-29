Pakaraima Writers Association hosts virtual poetry medley tonight

Guyanese poets and writers are invited to participate in the ‘One Republic’ virtual poetry medley being presented tonight by the Pakaraima Writers Association (PWA). The virtual event will see 14 poets and writers share their work.

Every year for the last few years, the association has been hosting the virtual sessions at least three times a year.

Tonight’s featured poets are Guyanese living in Canada, the US, Trinidad and Guyana: founder and past president of the PWA Janet Naidu, Peter Jailall, Ray Williams, Ken Puddicombe, Dr Jerome Branche, Francis Quamina Farrier, Petamber Persaud, Lisa Freemantle, Alicia Daniels, James Richmond, Dr Kumar Mahabir, Dr Shabeena Ramjohn, Shirley Najram, and Quanisha Patterson.