Alexandra Willabus pours her love for art into Eccentric Creations

Artisan Alexandra Willabus specialises in making matching African sets – skirt, purse, necklace, band and head wrap – but those who do not want to go all out can also choose a single piece. The exquisite details in her creation make them appear machine made, but they are all handcrafted and take hours, sometimes days to complete.

At 22, the recent University of Guyana graduate with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations is quite ambitious as she is the owner of two businesses. The talented young woman also spends a lot of time filling orders for accessories made of African print, beads, wire and ribbon, which include necklaces, earrings, bands, handbags, slippers, brooches, headwraps (including turbans), and macrame purses made from polythene or crochet twine.