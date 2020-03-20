Alexandra Willabus’ `Eccentric Creations’ – A passion for fashion

At 20, Alexandra Willabus concedes that where her future is concerned she is still straddling fences. Over the past two years she has turned her passion for fashion into creating ‘pretty things’ with her hands and gradually finding a modest market which, she says, is expanding sufficiently to persuade her to persist. On the other hand she continues to be shadowed by intellectual ambitions which she hopes will one day take her into Guyana’s diplomatic service. In that regard she is currently pursuing studies at the University of Guyana which she expects will reward her with a B.Soc.Sci. in International Relations.

The challenge of dividing her time between Eccentric Creations, the emerging enterprise which she hopes will satisfy a strong entrepreneurial ambition and completing her degree has severely tested her sense of discipline. There was a period she said when her obligation to her academic studies became compromised by her competing preoccupations. Experience, she says, has taught her to manage that balancing act more effectively.