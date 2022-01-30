Man wanted for murder of stepson nabbed at Mahaica

Following the publication of a wanted bulletin on Friday and based on information received, police ranks in Regional Division 4C went to a house at Helena #1, Mahaica, where murder suspect Shawn Bobb was arrested.

When police arrived at 19:20 hours yesterday, the suspect was seen jumping through a glass window dressed as a female, complete with makeup and a wig on his head.

He was arrested and is currently under police guard at the GPHC where he was taken for medical attention, a release from the police said today.

Bobb, a labourer of East La Penitence Squatting Area, was wanted for the alleged murder of 19-year-old Isaiah Edwards, who was stabbed on the 26th January after intervening in an altercation between his mother and the suspect, his stepfather. The teen died the day after being stabbed.