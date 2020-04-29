Juvenile among two charged with Mahaica fisherman’s murder -cops awaiting advice on third suspect

Two persons, including a juvenile, have been charged with the murder of Mahaica fisherman Zahir Ali, who was knifed to death last Wednesday. Police are awaiting legal advice on another suspect.

Abdool Sherwin Jones, called ‘Shavo,’ 41, and the minor stood before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

According to Assistant Police Commissioner and Regional Commander of Region 4 (c ) Royston Andries-Junor, a third person is being held in connection with the crime and the case file will be resent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further advice on the matter.