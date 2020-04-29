Suspect in fatal stabbing at Lusignan Prison holding bay identified

The person who allegedly chopped and killed Jason Dundas during a scuffle in the Holding Bay of the Lusignan Prison more than a week ago has been identified, Commander of Region 4(C) Royston Andries-Junor confirmed.

Contacted for an update yesterday, Andries-Junor told Stabroek News that while the suspect has been identified, the person remains in the confines of the prison due to the restrictions in place because of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“The suspect is still in the prison but because of the restriction and so on we got to wait…..The important thing is that he is not running anywhere,” Andries-Junor said.