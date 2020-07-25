Cops seeking two suspects in Lusignan chopping

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) are currently in pursuit of two persons they have identified as main suspects in the recent chopping of a Lusignan resident.

Commander of Region 4 (c) Royston Andries-Junor told Stabroek News that the person that was initially in custody in connection with the wounding, which allegedly took place on July 12th, is no longer in custody but the police have eyes on two others. “We had one person in custody but [we realised] that he is not the main suspect…we have two suspects in mind but we haven’t made any arrests yet,” he detailed.

Andries-Junor explained that the GPF plans to release wanted bulletins for the men as soon as possible.