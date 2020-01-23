File on death of Strathspey man sent for advice

The case file on the investigation into the death of Strathspey septuagenarian Deochand Ramsai, who was brutally beaten during an attack on his family on Sunday morning has been sent for legal advice, Regional Commander Royston Andries-Junor said.

Andries-Junor yesterday told Stabroek News that the investigation into the matter has been completed and the the file has since been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice on the way forward in the matter.

He said the four suspects who were arrested for questioning remained in custody up to yesterday afternoon.