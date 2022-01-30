Six modern regional hospitals planned under $73.2B health budget

With $73.2 billion to be allocated for the health sector for 2022, the government has planned a major expansion programme that includes the construction of six modern regional hospitals.
During his budget speech last Wednesday, Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh said a total of $16.1 billion has been budgeted to launch a major expansion in public health care facilities, with $12.4 billion of that amount intended for the design and construction of a state-of-the-art paediatric and maternal hospital, upgrading of the West Demerara and Bartica regional hospitals, and the construction of six modern regional hospitals at Anna Regina, Tuschen, Diamond, Enmore, Bath and No. 75 Village, Corentyne.