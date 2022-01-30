Affected Fly Jamaica passenger wants to know when and from whom refunds will be disbursed

Dear Editor,

I am kindly asking the Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, and Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) Director General, Egbert Field, to please investigate this situation so that Guyanese can be refunded by Fly Jamaica, or by the Government of Guyana. Since the last press conference held by Minister Edghill on May 3rd 2021, there have been no further updates. The affected citizens of this country need to know when we will be refunded. I had purchased 4 tickets in July 2018, at a cost of over half of a million dollars; in a few months it will be four years and we still cannot receive a refund.

What happened to the bond that the airlines had to deposit with the Government for crises like these? I do believe that given the failure of not maintaining a bond for Fly Jamaica, the Government of Guyana should be responsible for refunding the affected passengers. It is hard to believe that a foreign company can come into this country, and commit this act against the citizens of this country, with little or no representation from the Government. I look forward to a positive response from the Minister of Public Works or GCCA Director.

Sincerely,

Affected Passenger