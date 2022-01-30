Haynes-led selection panel gambles on Bravo, Roach

By Tony (McWatt) and Reds (Perreira)

As the first exercise of its associated duties since having been appointed, the Desmond Haynes-led selection panel recently announced its chosen 15 member squad for the West Indies limited-overs tour to India. The West Indies will play three ODIs and an equal number of T20I matches against their Indian hosts, during the two-week tour which runs from February 6-20.

Except for just two of the players named by Haynes and his fellow section panel members, Ramnaresh Sarwan and Head Coach Phil Simmons, the remaining 13 of the 15 chosen can now be said to have been wholly expected. The two whose selections have since caused a fair bit of consternation, as well as quite a few raised eyebrows, are Darren Bravo and Kemar Roach.