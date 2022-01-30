Patient working to inspire women in cancer fight to find silver linings

A cancer diagnosis is a heavy burden for anyone but for Carol Dabie it came with many other woes that would likely break the strongest among us. From the horrific impact on her body caused by treatment to being a rolling stone in a foreign land as she sought to find a roof over her head while managing the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and dealing with the stigma around her diagnosis, Dabie has faced numerous challenges but has nonetheless persevered.

Her journey is far from over as she has never been cancer free since her November 2019 diagnosis but even as she continues to fight she wants to share the story of her journey with others as she says too many women are unable to fight the additional battles that come with their cancer diagnoses.

If her story can inspire just one to fight a little longer then it is worth telling, she believes.

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. In Guyana, it is a form of cancer that continues to be one of the leading cancers among women and has seen many lose their lives.